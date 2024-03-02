Speaker Chaudhury Advocates for Smart Pirganj Upazila at Annual Gathering

During an annual general meeting and picnic of Pirganj (Rangpur) Samity held in Sonargaon, Naryanganj, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury called on the residents of Pirganj upazila to embrace the vision of transforming their community into a 'smart upazila'. Highlighting the importance of unity and collective identity, she reassured that pending projects within the upazila would be completed, ensuring Pirganj's advancement under the current government's tenure.

Reunion and Unity

The event, described by Dr. Shirin as a reunion, served not only as a gathering for the people of Pirganj but also as a catalyst for strengthening community bonds. The Pirganj Samity, Dhaka, organized the assembly, underscoring the significance of solidarity and shared aspirations for the upazila's development.

Commitments to Development

Dr. Shirin's pledge to turn Pirganj into a smart upazila reflects a commitment to leveraging technology and modern infrastructure for the betterment of the community. Her announcement was met with enthusiasm, signaling a hopeful future for the residents of Pirganj. The presence of key figures such as Abdullah Al Kaiser, MP, Tazimul Islam Shamim, the mayor of Pirganj municipality, and other notable leaders, underscored the collective resolve towards this ambitious goal.

Strengthening Cultural Ties

The event also featured the presentation of 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib-ke Ghire Kichu Ghotona o Bangladesh', a book by Dr. MA Wazed Miah, to the Speaker, symbolizing the deep cultural and historical ties within the community. Such gestures highlight the importance of remembering and honoring the legacy of national figures in shaping the future of places like Pirganj.

As Pirganj upazila looks forward to its transformation into a smart community, the assurances by Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury have ignited a sense of anticipation and hope among its residents. This development initiative, backed by the unity and determination of the Pirganj community, sets a promising trajectory for the upazila's future, envisioning a technologically advanced and interconnected community that holds true to its cultural roots.