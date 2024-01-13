en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Spartanburg Officials Urge Pet Safety as Winter Approaches

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
Spartanburg Officials Urge Pet Safety as Winter Approaches

As winter’s frosty grip descends upon Spartanburg, South Carolina, local authorities urge pet owners to shield their loved companions from the impending cold. The Spartanburg Police Department has reiterated a city ordinance necessitating pets to be brought indoors when the mercury plummets to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.

City Ordinance for Pet Safety

The Spartanburg Police Department, in a move to safeguard animals from harsh weather, is reminding residents of an ordinance that requires pets to be brought indoors when the temperature drops to or below freezing point. This law is enforced within the city limits, a testament to the administration’s commitment to animal welfare.

Recommendation Extends Beyond City Limits

While the ordinance is strictly enforced within the city, the officials have not limited their concern to the municipal boundaries. They are advising all pet owners, including those residing in the county, to bring their pets indoors during cold temperatures. This is a call to action for everyone to exercise common sense and prioritize their pets’ safety in freezing conditions.

Universal Application of Pet Safety Measures

Although the law is local, the sentiment it embodies is universal. The recommendation to safeguard pets from the biting cold is applicable globally. As the chilly winds blow, let us remember our four-legged friends and ensure they are comfortably nestled indoors, safe from winter’s harsh reality.

0
Local News Pets Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
14 mins ago
Jersey Sauna Business Faces Relocation after Planning Application Refusal
In a turn of events in Jersey, Cole McLean, the owner of a portable sauna business currently stationed by the Canoe Club at St Catherine’s, has been met with a refusal on his planning application. This decision now presents him with the challenge of either finding a new location or resubmitting his proposal, both potentially
Jersey Sauna Business Faces Relocation after Planning Application Refusal
Jerry Lael Takes Oath as Newest Member of Kittitas City Council
2 hours ago
Jerry Lael Takes Oath as Newest Member of Kittitas City Council
Las Vegas Preps for Wave of Public Works Projects in 2024
2 hours ago
Las Vegas Preps for Wave of Public Works Projects in 2024
The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents' Struggle Against Maria Regina School's Loudspeakers
49 mins ago
The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents' Struggle Against Maria Regina School's Loudspeakers
ITV News Programme: A Tapestry of Personal Narratives and Broader Societal Issues
58 mins ago
ITV News Programme: A Tapestry of Personal Narratives and Broader Societal Issues
Public Appeals for Witnesses: A Testament to Community Engagement in Crime Investigations
1 hour ago
Public Appeals for Witnesses: A Testament to Community Engagement in Crime Investigations
Latest Headlines
World News
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
38 seconds
North American Sports: Significant Roster Changes for 2024 Season
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
47 seconds
Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans' Undefeated Record
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
54 seconds
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
57 seconds
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
1 min
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
1 min
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
2 mins
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
4 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
5 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app