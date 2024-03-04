South Queens Rallies Against Joy Construction After Multiple Worker Injuries Demand Contractor Replacement

Following two significant worker injuries within two months at a South Queens construction site, elected officials and labor union leaders are calling for the removal of Joy Construction as the general contractor. The rallying cry for action was amplified after a second worker was injured in early February, following an initial accident in December where splintered wood struck a worker's knee. This sequence of events has spotlighted the contractor's safety practices and ignited a broader discussion on worker rights and safety in the construction industry.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Investigation

After the most recent injury, South Queens' Department of Buildings swiftly issued a stop work order and uncovered that the site's safety coordinator operated with an expired license. A mere four days later, a new project safety coordinator was appointed, allowing work to resume. However, concerns over persistent hazardous conditions remain. Assembly Member Khaleel Anderson criticized Joy Construction's history of unsafe practices, highlighting the company's involvement in jobs that have led to six fatalities since 2004. The Department of Buildings further acted by issuing a summons, emphasizing the illegality of operating a construction site without a licensed safety coordinator.

Community and Legislative Response

Advertisment

The community's frustration with Joy Construction culminated in a rally on January 25, organized by elected officials and labor union leaders, which occurred before the second reported injury. State Sen. James Sanders is advocating for Carlos' Law, aimed at preventing tragedies like that of Carlos Moncayo, a laborer who died on a construction site in 2015. Furthermore, there is a push for the Construction Justice Act, seeking fair wages and safer conditions for workers. Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato expressed disappointment over the injuries, reaffirming the demand to remove Joy Construction from the Edgemere Commons project, citing the company's non-union status and questionable safety record.

Looking Forward: Legislation and Safety Standards

The local labor union is seeking a more responsible contractor to replace Joy Construction at Edgemere Commons, highlighting the need for clear standards regarding the treatment and payment of construction workers on city-subsidized affordable housing projects. The proposed Construction Justice Act, which mandates a minimum wage of $40 per hour and local hiring practices, represents a crucial step towards addressing systemic issues in the construction industry. This legislative effort, combined with community advocacy, underscores a growing demand for a safer, more equitable construction sector.

As the debate over Joy Construction's role at Edgemere Commons continues, the incidents serve as a stark reminder of the risks construction workers face and the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures. The community's united stance against unsafe practices and exploitative conditions signals a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for workers' rights and safety. With legislative initiatives like Carlos' Law and the Construction Justice Act gaining traction, there is hope for meaningful reform that ensures the dignity, safety, and fair compensation of all construction workers.