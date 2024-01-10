en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

South Perth Councillors Reject Short Stay Accommodation Proposal Over Noise Concerns

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
South Perth Councillors Reject Short Stay Accommodation Proposal Over Noise Concerns

In a decisive move reflecting a commitment to community standards, the City of South Perth councillors have rejected a development application for short stay accommodation in a Kensington townhouse. The proposal, which faced strong opposition due to concerns over potential noise and antisocial behaviour from guests, was voted down 5-4 during a council meeting held on December 12.

A Stand Against Potential Disruption

The rejection of the application for the strata unit located at Lot 1, Unit 1/31 Banksia Terrace, underscores the council’s dedication to addressing the concerns of residents. The potential impact of short-term accommodations on neighbourhood tranquillity has been a contentious issue, with residents voicing their anxiety over potential noise and antisocial behaviour from transient guests.

Council Upholding Community Standards

In emphasising the importance of maintaining community standards, the councillors’ decision sends a clear message about their stance on short stay accommodations, particularly in residential areas. The vote against the application represents a victory for those advocating for the preservation of residential peace and quiet.

Implications and Future Plans

Despite the rejection, the content does not provide further details concerning future plans for the property nor any indication if the decision will be appealed by the applicants. This situation highlights the need for clear regulations and guidelines regarding short stay accommodations in residential zones, ensuring a balance between economic opportunities and community welfare.

0
Local News
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
8 mins ago
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE in Protest: A Snapshot of Local Stories and Political Tensions
In a remarkable testament to personal conviction, a Guernsey woman, Sarah Griffith, has decided to return her MBE as a symbolic protest against the treatment of UK postal workers. The move underscores the ongoing tensions within the postal service community, spotlighting the grave implications of the Horizon IT scandal that erroneously implicated innocent sub-postmasters in
Guernsey Woman Returns MBE in Protest: A Snapshot of Local Stories and Political Tensions
St Neots Market Square Embarks on £15m Transformation Journey
6 hours ago
St Neots Market Square Embarks on £15m Transformation Journey
Selfie Tragedy: Gatundu Teenager Drowns in Chania River
7 hours ago
Selfie Tragedy: Gatundu Teenager Drowns in Chania River
Collierville Rejects Chick-fil-A's 'Mega' Restaurant Proposal Over Traffic Concerns
2 hours ago
Collierville Rejects Chick-fil-A's 'Mega' Restaurant Proposal Over Traffic Concerns
Renfrewshire Council Grapples with School Capacity Miscalculation
3 hours ago
Renfrewshire Council Grapples with School Capacity Miscalculation
Red Bank RiverCenter Kicks Off First-Ever Cocoa Crawl Event
6 hours ago
Red Bank RiverCenter Kicks Off First-Ever Cocoa Crawl Event
Latest Headlines
World News
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
54 seconds
50 Cent and the Rising Trend of Voluntary Celibacy: An Evolving Perspective on Sexual Wellness
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
1 min
Western Australia Police Intensify Use of Banned Drinkers Register Amidst Alcohol Abuse Crisis
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
3 mins
Western Leaders Fear Wider War Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
3 mins
Ukrainian President Zelensky Tours the Baltics to Rally Support Against Russian Aggression
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
5 mins
Scholars Express Widespread Pessimism About U.S. Future: A Response to Thomas Edsall
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
7 mins
Peter Capaldi on Politics: 'Beyond a Joke' and No Return to 'The Thick of It'
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
8 mins
Political Polarisation Peaks: Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
9 mins
Unfolding Narratives in Czechia: Health Crises, Technological Advancements, Controversies, and Grim Discoveries
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
9 mins
Political Unrest in Poland: Former Interior Minister and Aide Begin Hunger Strikes
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app