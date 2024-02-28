South Perth Council Votes to Explore 21-Year Lease for WASPs Hockey Club at Collier Reserve

The City of South Perth council has taken a significant step towards providing a new home for the Wesley South Perth Hockey Club (WASPs) by narrowly approving a motion to negotiate a 21-year lease of a portion of Collier Reserve. This decision, spearheaded by Deputy Mayor Bronwyn Waugh, marks a pivotal moment in the longstanding effort to relocate the club and develop state-of-the-art sporting facilities within the city.

Long-Term Planning Meets Community Needs

Discussions between the City of South Perth and the WASPs hockey club about the need for a new facility have been ongoing since 2012, with both parties sharing a vision for a clubhouse, synthetic and grass hockey fields, and sports lighting at Collier Reserve. The council's commitment, as outlined in their 2019 public facilities enhancement strategy, underscores an ambitious plan to revitalize local sports infrastructure while ensuring public access to the reserve is maintained. Deputy Mayor Waugh's advocacy for the proposal highlights a broader objective of fostering community health, wellbeing, and engagement through sports.

Controversy and Opposition

Despite the council's forward-looking decision, the proposal has not been without its detractors. Councillor Mary Choy and the City of South Perth Residents' Association have voiced strong opposition, citing concerns over the loss of public open space, potential environmental impacts, and the financial burden on ratepayers for the project's infrastructure costs. The controversy underscores the delicate balance local governments must navigate between developing public amenities and preserving community spaces and resources.

Next Steps and Future Implications

While the council's vote propels the WASPs' relocation project into its next phase, several hurdles remain, including obtaining development approval and addressing environmental and funding concerns. The unanimous decision to collaborate with Hockey WA and explore how the club's needs align with the Australian High Performance Hockey Centre in Victoria Park suggests a multifaceted approach to meeting the demands of local sports organizations. As the City of South Perth embarks on this ambitious project, the outcomes will likely resonate beyond the immediate stakeholders, potentially setting a precedent for how communities invest in and prioritize public sports facilities.

The decision to potentially lease part of Collier Reserve to the WASPs hockey club is a testament to the complex interplay of community needs, urban development, and environmental stewardship. As the project unfolds, it will undoubtedly continue to spark debate, inspire community engagement, and, ultimately, shape the city's public space landscape for years to come.