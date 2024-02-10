Siouxland Splash: Excitement Meets Concern Over Lifeguard Shortage

Amidst the excitement of Sioux City's newest attraction, the Siouxland Splash waterpark, set to open in the summer of 2025, a ripple of concern has surfaced: the potential impact on lifeguard availability for existing municipal pools. Tyler Tweet, Parks and Recreation Director of Sergeant Bluff, voiced this issue during a City Council meeting.

Advertisment

The Looming Lifeguard Shortage

Sergeant Bluff currently employs 20 lifeguards, mostly high school students, to operate their pool seven days a week. With Sioux City officials anticipating the need for 70 to 100 lifeguards for the new waterpark, the competition for these vital personnel could intensify.

A History of Retention Efforts

Advertisment

This isn't the first time Sioux City has grappled with retaining its lifeguards. In 2022, the city increased lifeguard wages to prevent departures to nearby communities offering higher pay.

"We had to make sure we were competitive," said Salvatore. "Our priority is always the safety of our pool-goers, and that starts with having enough trained lifeguards on deck."

The Future of Siouxland Splash

Though the city isn't responsible for providing lifeguards for the new waterpark, a partnership may be necessary due to the limited number of lifeguards in the community. Byrnes, the parks and recreation superintendent, envisions a complementary relationship between the waterpark and the public pools.