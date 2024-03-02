Major Incident Shuts Southbound I-5 in Marysville, Diverts Traffic

Early Saturday morning, a significant incident led to the closure of southbound I-5 in north Marysville, causing extensive traffic disruptions. Around 3:30 a.m., the incident, details of which remain unclear, blocked all lanes near 116th St NE, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Immediate Response and Detours

Following the incident, the Washington State Department of Transportation swiftly reported the blockage, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. State patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, "We've had a significant incident and the roads will be closed for many hours, certainly throughout the morning hours. It's a tough morning." To manage the situation, southbound drivers were advised to detour at exit 206 on I-5 or take Highway 530 to Highway 9 as alternative routes.

Investigation and Impact

The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation, with officials working diligently to understand the events leading up to the closure. The impact on local traffic has been substantial, with delays and detours affecting countless drivers throughout the morning. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of road travel and the importance of emergency preparedness.

Looking Forward

As authorities continue to investigate and work towards reopening the southbound lanes of I-5, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of all involved and minimizing disruption. Drivers are encouraged to stay informed about traffic updates and plan their routes accordingly. The incident underscores the critical role of first responders and transportation officials in managing unexpected challenges on the road.