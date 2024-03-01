Shirts Plus Launches Design Contest for Youth: Derby, Mulvane, Kansas Themes

Local enterprise Shirts Plus is sparking creativity among the youth with a unique design competition, focusing on the themes of Derby, Mulvane, or Kansas. This contest is an exciting opportunity for individuals under 18 to showcase their talent and community spirit. Entrants are encouraged to submit their artworks, with a chance to win a $25 gift card, a free shirt featuring their design, and the possibility of their work being sold at an upcoming special event.

Advertisment

Empowering Young Creatives

Shirts Plus, located at 703 N. Buckner, is not just a business; it's a community hub aspiring to empower the next generation of artists. By dividing the competition into three distinct categories, the contest ensures a broad representation of the local pride and talent. Participants must submit their designs in black sharpie on white paper, a requirement that levels the playing field and emphasizes creativity over resources.

Competition Details and Deadlines

Advertisment

The competition is heating up as the March 31 deadline approaches. Entrants have until then to bring their designs to life and submit them during Shirts Plus's normal business hours. This initiative not only celebrates artistic talent but also fosters a sense of belonging and community pride among the youth. With two winners per category, the stakes are high, and the excitement within the community is palpable.

Prizes and Recognition

Victory in this contest carries more than just the immediate rewards of a $25 gift card and a complimentary shirt; it offers young artists a platform for recognition. The winning designs will be printed and featured at a special event, providing a significant boost to the winners' confidence and portfolios. This initiative by Shirts Plus stands as a testament to the power of local businesses in nurturing talent and giving back to the community.

As the deadline looms and creativity flows, Shirts Plus's design competition is a beacon of opportunity for the youth of Derby, Mulvane, and Kansas. It's a celebration of creativity, community, and the endless possibilities that lie in the imagination of the younger generation. Stay tuned for the announcement of the winners and the special event where their designs will shine.