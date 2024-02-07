Shillong Government to Implement 6% Salary Increment for Ambulance Workers

In a significant development, the government of Shillong has pledged to swiftly implement a six percent wage rise for the 108 Ambulance Service workers. This commitment came following a meeting between the service workers' representatives and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Addressing Workers' Concerns

The workers had previously rallied to Minister Lyngdoh, voicing a range of concerns that needed urgent redress. Foremost among these was the lingering delay in the tender process, which was obstructing the transfer of the management of the 108 Ambulance Services to a new company. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Health Minister conceded the delay and stressed the necessity for interim measures to protect the workers' rights in this unorganized sector. These measures include clarifying policies on holidays and employment terms.

Fast-tracking the Tender Process

As part of the resolution, the government is keen on expediting the tender process in the forthcoming months to ensure that the workers' benefits are not compromised. This move is seen as a significant step towards ensuring the smooth operation of the 108 Ambulance Service, which plays a crucial role in the state’s healthcare system.

Union Satisfaction with Government's Decision

Roypar Kharaswai, President of the EMRI workers Union, expressed satisfaction with the government's decision to approve the increment based on worker seniority, a decision that was unanimously agreed upon in their general meeting. This decision underscores the government's commitment to improving the working conditions of these critical healthcare workers. The union's support marks a positive step towards resolving the issues surrounding the workers' rights and benefits.