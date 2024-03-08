Sher Singh Reviews District Prep for Ramzan: Focus on Power, Water, and Market Regulation

In the spirit of ensuring a peaceful Ramzan, Additional District Development Commissioner Sher Singh spearheaded a critical meeting focused on the seamless observance of the upcoming holy month's fasts and prayers. With Ramzan's arrival, the emphasis was laid on uninterrupted utilities and strict market surveillance to uphold the sanctity and smooth progression of this period.

Uninterrupted Utilities for Devotees

Understanding the significance of Sehri and Iftar, the pre-dawn and post-sunset meals respectively, Sher Singh mandated an uninterrupted power supply during these critical times to facilitate the devotees. Adequate water supply, often taken for granted, was another critical area Singh insisted upon improving, recognizing its importance in the daily observances of the fasting population. These measures aim to ensure that the spiritual and physical well-being of the devotees is maintained throughout the holy month.

Ensuring Hygiene and Fair Market Practices

In anticipation of the increased footfall in and around religious places, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) was directed to ramp up garbage management and sanitation efforts. Market checking teams were deployed with the task of conducting regular inspections to ensure the pricing and quality of essential food items, particularly meat, meet the established norms. Singh's stern warning against any violation underscores the administration's commitment to maintaining public health and fairness in trade practices during this period.

Security and Coordination: A Priority

The meeting also served as a platform for discussing the security arrangements within the district, an aspect Singh deems crucial for the peaceful observance of Ramzan. By bringing together officers from the district police and other departments, the ADDC highlighted the necessity of a coordinated effort to ensure the safety and security of the devotees. This collaborative approach signifies the administration's proactive stance in addressing potential challenges during the holy month.

As the district gears up for Ramzan, the comprehensive measures put in place reflect a deep-seated respect for the religious observance and a commitment to ensuring a conducive environment for all devotees. With the groundwork laid by Sher Singh and his team, the community looks forward to a month of spiritual reflection and unity, underscored by the seamless support of the local administration.