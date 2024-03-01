Shawnee County Appraiser to Mail Over 65,000 Property Valuation Notices, Appeals Open

Starting March 1, 2024, the Shawnee County Appraiser's office is set to dispatch Change of Value Notices to more than 65,000 property owners across the county, marking a significant moment for local real estate. These notices, crucial for property owners, will detail changes in assessed property values or classification changes, pivotal information as it directly impacts property taxes.

Understanding Change of Value Notices

Change of Value Notices are essential documents sent by the Shawnee County Appraiser's Office, aiming to inform property owners of any alterations in the assessed value or classification of their property. This year, the focus is on those properties that have undergone changes, ensuring that owners are up-to-date with their current property standings. For those whose properties remain unchanged, no notices will be sent. However, this does not prevent property owners from seeking out their property details, which are accessible through the county appraiser's real estate search website.

Appeal Process and Deadlines

Property owners disagreeing with the assessed values or classification have until April 1, 2024, to file an appeal. This deadline underscores the importance of promptly reviewing the received notices. For those missing the initial deadline, there's still an opportunity to file an appeal during the tax payment periods in December 2024 or May 2025. The process for filing appeals includes contacting the Shawnee County Appraiser's Office directly via phone, email, or in-person visits, providing multiple avenues for residents to ensure their property assessments are fair and accurate.

Implications of Assessed Value Changes

These valuation notices come at a time when Shawnee County homeowners are anticipating an average increase in their assessed property values by approximately 5.5%. This increase reflects the dynamic nature of the real estate market in the area. While an increase in assessed value may concern some homeowners due to potential tax implications, it is essential to remember that assessed values are a factor in determining property taxes, but not the sole determinant. Property owners are encouraged to engage with the appeal process if they believe their property's assessed value does not accurately reflect its market value.

As Shawnee County navigates this annual assessment process, property owners are reminded of the significance of staying informed about their property values and understanding the avenues available for appeal. This period is a crucial time for property owners to ensure their assessments are accurate, laying the groundwork for a fair property taxation system.