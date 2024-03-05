Share Bristol Expands: New Library of Things to Open in Bedminster

After a year of anticipation and planning, Share Bristol, the charity behind the innovative Library of Things concept in Kingswood, has announced a significant expansion. The organization has finally signed a lease for a new unit in Bedminster, marking a pivotal moment in its mission to make sharing and reusing household items mainstream in south Bristol. The chosen location, the former Shoezone shop at the entrance to St Catherine's Place, is set to become the new hub for borrowing everything from DIY tools to party supplies.

Breaking the News: Bedminster's New Sharing Hub

Share Bristol's announcement ends months of speculation about the location of the new Library of Things in Bedminster. Secrecy was paramount until the lease with Firmstone, the developers of the building, was officially agreed upon. This new lease, spanning up to two years, coupled with a grant from Bristol City Council, will enable the charity to refurbish the unit and transform it into a thriving center for borrowing and community engagement. Lisa Harper, the appointed manager for the Bedminster Library of Things, expressed excitement and gratitude towards the community's support, emphasizing the critical role of last year's Crowdfunder donations, the contributions of items to be lent out, and the patience and enthusiasm of the BS3 volunteers.

Call for Community Support: Donations and Volunteers Needed

Even with a location secured and initial funding in place, Share Bristol faces the challenge of stocking the new library with a diverse range of items and ensuring it has the manpower to operate effectively. The charity is calling on the south Bristol community to donate items most in demand, such as carpet cleaners, pressure washers, and sanders, as well as to volunteer for fixing things and running lending sessions. Anna Perry, a Trustee of Share Bristol, highlighted the importance of community involvement in the success of the Bedminster Library of Things. She encouraged local residents to sign up for an annual membership, which offers a year of borrowing at no additional cost, as a way to support the charity and help establish a solid foundation for the new location.

Looking Ahead: A Sustainable Future for South Bristol

With the lease signed and plans in motion, the Share Bristol team is optimistic about opening the Bedminster Library of Things in early April 2024. This expansion represents not just a physical growth for the charity but also a significant step towards fostering a culture of sharing and sustainability in Bristol. By reducing the need for individual ownership of seldom-used items, the Library of Things aims to minimize waste, save resources, and strengthen community bonds. As Share Bristol prepares to embark on this new chapter, the success of the Bedminster Library of Things will largely depend on the continued support and engagement of the local community.

This initiative offers an opportunity for residents of south Bristol to contribute to a more sustainable future, both by supporting the Library of Things and by embracing the sharing economy it represents. As the opening day approaches, the excitement within the community is palpable, signaling a strong start for the new Bedminster Library of Things and a brighter, greener future for all involved.