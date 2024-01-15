Shaping the Future: Village of Milford Updates Master Plan, Seeks Community Input

Envisioning the future of a community is a monumental task, and the Village of Milford has undertaken this challenge. The Village is in the process of updating its Master Plan, a pivotal document that outlines the community’s trajectory for various facets of development over the next 10 to 20 years. This Master Plan will serve as a guide, addressing key areas such as land use, transportation, infrastructure, natural resources, housing, economic development, and agriculture.

The Master Plan Update Process

The journey to revise the Master Plan began in 2023, with the Village engaging the services of consulting firm Giffels Webster. This update process is expected to take up a substantial chunk of 2024. The Village puts a premium on community participation in this significant venture, stressing the critical role of public engagement in shaping the future of Milford.

Kickstarting Public Involvement

To initiate the phase of public input, the Village has launched a community input survey. This tool is now live and will remain open for responses until February 7th, enabling Milford’s residents to voice their thoughts, priorities, and aspirations for their community. The Village assures that this is just the first in a series of opportunities for public involvement over the coming months.

The Importance of Community Engagement

The Master Plan is not merely a document; it is a reflection of the collective vision of the community. The Village of Milford emphasizes that resident participation in this process is pivotal. It is through their collective voice that the future of Milford will be shaped, making each resident a crucial architect of the Village’s destiny.