Shah Alam Boosts Ramadan Bazaar Integrity with Special Squad, MBSA and MBI Ink MoU

With Ramadan around the corner, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) is taking proactive measures to ensure the integrity of its bazaar traders. A special squad will be deployed for regular inspections, targeting permit compliance and preventing the Ali Baba scheme, where permits are rented out illicitly. This move is in response to the broader call for rigorous enforcement by authorities, including the directive from the Prime Minister's office to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to clamp down on permit abuses.

Strengthening Enforcement and Compliance

During a ceremony at the MBSA Convention Centre, permits were distributed to traders, marking the beginning of a stringent monitoring process for the upcoming Ramadan bazaars. Selangor youth, sports and entrepreneur committee chairman Najwan Halimi emphasized the commitment to fairness and order at these bazaars, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy towards the renting out of trading lots. The initiative is backed by the recent experiences in Kuala Lumpur, where the Prime Minister's aide, Datuk Azman Abidin, highlighted the challenge of curbing the illicit renting and selling of permits.

Expanding the Bazaar Ecosystem

Shah Alam mayor Cheremi Tarman detailed the scope of this year's Ramadan bazaars, which includes 39 bazaars hosting over 2,000 trading lots. With a mix of MBSA-managed and privately managed bazaars, the emphasis is on strict adherence to permit guidelines, including the prohibition of foreign workers and the resale of permits. Cheremi also reiterated the continuation of the MySaveFoodBazarRamadhan initiative, aimed at reducing food waste and supporting local communities through the donation of excess food from traders.

Partnership for Entrepreneurial Growth

The event also spotlighted the collaborative efforts between MBSA and Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) to foster a supportive ecosystem for small and medium entrepreneurs in Shah Alam. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Cheremi Tarman and MBI CEO Saipolyazan Mat Yusop marks a significant step towards resource sharing and strategic development for local businesses, promising a more vibrant and sustainable bazaar culture.

As the fasting month approaches, the enhanced measures and partnerships signal a committed effort to uphold the integrity and success of Shah Alam's Ramadan bazaars. With a focus on fairness, community support, and entrepreneurial growth, the initiatives are set to enrich the Ramadan experience for traders and visitors alike, while setting a benchmark for bazaar management and compliance.