Severe M1 Delays After Three-Car Collision in Hertfordshire: Emergency Services Respond

British drivers were met with significant delays following a severe collision on the M1 motorway this evening. The incident, involving three cars, occurred in Hertfordshire and Greater London, sparking a major response from emergency services. With lanes closed between J4 Brockley Interchange and J5 Berrygrove Interchange, drivers faced up to two-hour delays, adding tension to the evening commute.

Advertisment

Emergency Response and Traffic Disruption

As the news of the crash spread, Hertfordshire Police, Fire & Rescue, London Ambulance Service, and National Highways Traffic Officers were quickly dispatched to the scene. Their prompt action aimed to manage the unfolding situation and ensure the safety of those involved. The crash led to the closure of two out of three lanes, resulting in a five-mile backlog and delays extending up to two hours for those navigating the northbound carriageway between J2 and J5.

By 9pm, the wreckage had been cleared, and all lanes were reopened, signaling a gradual return to normal traffic flow. However, National Highways advised drivers of continued delays, estimating up to 60 minutes of additional travel time as congestion began to ease. Eyewitnesses reported seeing up to eight ambulances at the scene, although details regarding injuries remain unclear. Motorists were urged to plan their journeys with these disruptions in mind, considering alternative routes where feasible.