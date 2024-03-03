Serial Burglaries Plague Mr Beans: Owner Considers Leaving Salisbury After Fourth Break-In

In a disheartening series of events, Mr Beans, a quaint coffee shop in Queen Elizabeth Gardens, Salisbury, fell victim to its fourth burglary in less than a year, leaving the owner contemplating a move away from the city to escape the relentless crime. Owner Nikolay Velkov discovered the latest break-in on February 29, when he arrived to find his shop vandalized and several items stolen, despite moving to a seemingly safer location just months prior.

Escalating Concerns

The initial break-in at Mr Beans occurred on August 21, shortly after its opening on April 1, 2023, with thieves making off with approximately £500 worth of stock and belongings. The situation worsened with subsequent burglaries on September 13 and December 29, where more valuable equipment was stolen, including a professional coffee grinder, blender, and microwave, totaling losses around £2k. Velkov's decision to relocate the business to Elizabeth Gardens in October was in hopes of deterring further crimes, but the persistent burglaries have left him feeling targeted and helpless.

A String of Unfortunate Events

Velkov's frustrations are compounded by the broader context of crime in Salisbury, highlighted by a similar break-in at Vape Point, Old George Mall, on the same day as the latest incident at Mr Beans. Wiltshire Police are investigating both cases, maintaining an open stance on whether the burglaries are connected. The community and local authorities are urged to provide any information that could lead to the apprehension of the culprits, who continue to disrupt local businesses.

Reflecting on the Impact of Crime on Small Businesses

The repeated burglaries at Mr Beans not only signify the personal turmoil faced by Nikolay Velkov but also underscore the broader challenges small businesses encounter in maintaining their livelihood amidst criminal activities. Velkov's consideration to leave Salisbury reflects a dire situation where the promise of a safer, more secure environment for businesses remains elusive. As the investigation unfolds, the community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that restores confidence among local entrepreneurs.