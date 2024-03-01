Seattle's Next Transportation Levy: A Critical Turn Towards Safety, Sustainability, and Accessibility

Seattle's transportation landscape stands at a pivotal crossroads with the upcoming transportation levy, presenting a unique opportunity to steer the city towards a more inclusive, sustainable, and safe future. Mayor Bruce Harrell and city staff are currently shaping a multi-billion dollar transportation levy that will set the course for the city's mobility and infrastructure priorities over the next decade. This planning phase marks a critical moment for Seattle, as the decisions made now will determine the city's ability to meet its ambitious goals for transportation, climate change, and equity.

Urgent Need for Transformation

Despite years of progress and investment, Seattle's transportation infrastructure continues to grapple with significant challenges. The city's transportation sector remains the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and a lack of accessible and equitable infrastructure has led to rising traffic fatalities. The current transportation system, heavily reliant on cars, fails to offer viable alternatives for many residents, undermining efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve public health. As Mayor Harrell contemplates a potentially austere levy focused on street maintenance, advocates argue this approach falls short of addressing the comprehensive needs of the city's diverse communities.

Envisioning a Connected, Green, and Accessible Seattle

Advocates and city planners alike envision a future where every Seattle resident is just a step away from reliable transit, and a network of bike lanes, multi-use trails, and accessible sidewalks connects the city. This vision aligns with Mayor Harrell's climate change framework and the Seattle Transportation Plan, which emphasize the importance of sustainable, equitable mobility solutions. However, actualizing this vision requires a significant shift in funding priorities. Current investments in sidewalks, for example, are insufficient to complete the city's sidewalk network within a reasonable timeframe, leaving individuals with disabilities and other vulnerable populations at risk.

Building a Levy That Meets Seattle's Needs

The upcoming transportation levy offers a once-in-a-decade chance to fundamentally rethink how Seattle invests in its transportation infrastructure. A successful levy must prioritize safety, sustainability, and accessibility, moving beyond mere maintenance to fund critical projects that redesign streets for all users, expand transit options, and support electric vehicle infrastructure. As the Mayor's office prepares to unveil its levy proposal, the city stands at a crossroads. The choices made in the coming weeks will determine whether Seattle can become a model for sustainable urban mobility or continue to struggle with the shortcomings of a car-centric infrastructure.

As Seattle debates the future of its transportation system, the stakes have never been higher. The upcoming levy is not just about funding; it's about choosing the kind of city we want to live in. Will Seattle embrace the opportunity to build a transportation system that is safe, green, and accessible for all? The answer to this question will shape the city's future for decades to come.