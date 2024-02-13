Seafaring Sanctuaries: Hope Amidst Turkey's Earthquake Aftermath

In the aftermath of last year's devastating earthquakes that shook Turkey's Hatay province, a glimmer of hope floats on the waters of the Mediterranean Sea. More than a thousand survivors have found temporary solace on two accommodation barges provided by Karadeniz Holding, a Turkish energy company.

A Ship of Solace: Suheyla Sultan

Among those who call the Suheyla Sultan home is Ikbal Topuksakal and her 90-year-old husband. They moved to the vessel after their apartment building was severely damaged in the quake. The ship, which offers daily meals, health services, and delivers medicines, has become a beacon of stability for the couple.

"The ship is our sanctuary," shares Ikbal. "We feel safe here, away from the constant fear of aftershocks."

The Suheyla Sultan is more than just a shelter; it's a community. Families share meals and stories, creating a sense of normalcy amidst the chaos.

Education Amidst Uncertainty: Rauf Bey

For 500 students and 41 teachers, the Rauf Bey barge serves as a boarding school. Here, they continue their education despite the turmoil that surrounds them. The students are preparing for high school and university entrance exams, determined not to let the disaster disrupt their futures.

"Education is our lifeline," says Nadire Satir, a teacher on board Rauf Bey. "It gives us hope and purpose."

An Uncertain Future

However, the future remains uncertain for these survivors. Both ships are set to cease operation after June, leaving many concerned about where they will go next.

"We don't know what will happen once the ships leave," admits Ikbal. "But for now, we are grateful for this safe haven."

As the world watches and waits, the resilient people of Hatay continue to rebuild their lives, one day at a time.

Key Points: