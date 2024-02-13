Schuyler County Public Health Offers Free Rabies Clinic for Pets

This Saturday, February 24, Schuyler County Public Health is offering a lifeline to our beloved pets. From 10 a.m. to noon, the Shared Services Building in Watkins Glen, NY, will be the venue for a free rabies clinic. The event is open to all animals aged three months or older, and vaccinations will be administered at no charge.

A Vital Shield for Our Furry Friends

Rabies, a viral disease that attacks the central nervous system, is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. The silver lining is that it's also entirely preventable through vaccination. Schuyler County Public Health is stepping up to offer this crucial protection to our pets, free of charge.

Dr. Michelle Benjamin, the county's Public Health Director, emphasizes the importance of the event: "Rabies is a serious public health concern. These clinics are an essential part of our efforts to protect both our pets and the wider community."

Ensuring a Smooth Process

While the clinic is open to all, there are a few guidelines to ensure the event runs smoothly. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers, with only one animal per carrier. Dogs must be leashed. Participants are encouraged to bring proof of prior vaccinations, if available, and to only bring as many animals as they can safely control.

Despite the clinic being free, donations are welcome and will go towards funding future public health initiatives. Dr. Benjamin expresses her gratitude for any contributions: "Donations help us continue providing these vital services to our community."

Safeguarding Our Community

The upcoming rabies clinic is more than just an opportunity for pet owners to vaccinate their animals. It's a testament to Schuyler County Public Health's commitment to safeguarding the wellbeing of both its residents and their pets. By offering this service, they're not only protecting individual animals but also contributing to the overall health and safety of the community.

So mark your calendars for February 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Shared Services Building in Watkins Glen, NY, will be buzzing with activity as Schuyler County Public Health rolls up its sleeves to protect our furry friends. If you have any questions or need further information, don't hesitate to contact them at 607-535-8140.

In the end, it's about more than just vaccinations. It's about caring for our pets, about safeguarding our community, and about coming together in the name of public health.