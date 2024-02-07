School Superintendent Violates Ethics Rules, Faces Reprimand

In a recent development, Chari R. Chanley, the superintendent of a school district in Middlesex County, has been found in violation of two school ethics rules. The decision was made by the New Jersey School Ethics Commission on January 23, 2024. The violations stem from an incident that occurred when Chanley approved a list of substitute teachers for a school board meeting held on August 17, 2022. Notably, the said list included her son, which has raised ethical questions.

Unintentional or Inadvertent?

The inclusion of Chanley's son on the list of substitute teachers was viewed as an abuse of position to secure unwarranted privilege for her child. Although Chanley admitted to recommending her son for the substitute teacher position, she defended herself by stating that it was unintentional or inadvertent. The commission, in its judgment, noted that she did not act deliberately or intentionally. However, the fact that she did not realize her son's name was on the list was considered a serious oversight.

Repercussions and Response

Following this incident, the commission issued a reprimand to Chanley. This action, however, is not a first for the superintendent. Chanley's appointment to the position of superintendent was previously challenged due to alleged lack of impartiality and transparency in the selection process. As of now, Chanley has 30 days to file an appeal. There was no immediate comment from Chanley regarding the reprimand.