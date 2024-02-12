School District 38 Seeks Community Input for New Superintendent Search

In School District 38, the search for a new superintendent to take the helm has reached its second phase, engaging the community and posting the open position. Following the completion of the initial phase, the district, in collaboration with search firm McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, has determined the essential qualities and characteristics desired in their new leader.

The First Phase: Defining the Ideal Candidate

Dr. Walt Cooper of McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, facilitated a discussion with the School District 38 Board of Education, pinpointing the priorities for finding a suitable replacement for the current superintendent. The session focused on the qualities and competencies the community expects from the new superintendent. This collaborative effort aimed to create a comprehensive profile of the ideal candidate, ensuring a smooth transition and continued success for the district.

The Second Phase: Community Engagement and the Open Position

The second phase of the search process involves community input and posting the open superintendent's position. To gather valuable insights from the community, School District 38 released a community engagement survey. The survey provides an opportunity for stakeholders to voice their opinions and expectations regarding the new superintendent's qualities and skills.

In addition to the survey, the district has scheduled an in-person event to provide information and understanding of the search process. This event, held today, February 12, 2024, will offer a platform for open dialogue and interaction between the community and the search committee.

The Ongoing Process: Gathering Input and Moving Forward

The community engagement survey will remain open for two weeks, allowing ample time for participation from all interested parties. The information gathered will play a crucial role in the selection process. By actively involving the community, School District 38 ensures a transparent and collaborative approach to finding their new superintendent.

As the search for the new superintendent progresses, School District 38 continues its commitment to transparency, collaboration, and community engagement. By working together, the district aims to find a leader who embodies the spirit and values of the community, paving the way for a successful and bright future for its students.