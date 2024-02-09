School Bus Accident on Old Columbia Road: A Tale of Resilience and Unity

In an unexpected turn of events, a school bus carrying 19 Hammond Middle School students met with an accident on Old Columbia Road, Howard County. The incident occurred while the students were on their way home from school. Megan Abernethy, an eighth-grader, recounted the harrowing experience, recalling a loud thump she believes was the bus hitting a bridge before it rolled over.

Advertisment

A Journey Home Turns Tragic

The afternoon of February 10, 2024, started like any other for the students of Hammond Middle School. The school day ended, and they boarded their buses for the journey home. For 19 students on one particular bus, however, the day took an unexpected and frightening turn.

Quick Response and Ongoing Support

Advertisment

Four students were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment, while Megan sustained a minor scratch and did not require hospitalization. School administrators have been in touch with the parents of all the students involved, providing updates and arranging for counseling services to help the children cope with the trauma.

Lessons Learned and Moving Forward

While the accident has left the Hammond Middle School community shaken, it has also sparked conversations about school bus safety. Parents, students, and school administrators are looking for ways to prevent such incidents in the future.\