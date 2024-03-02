School Board Election Update: Incumbents Return, New Faces in Delmar, Key District Changes Ahead

As the filing deadline passed on Friday, several school districts across the state have solidified their candidates for the upcoming school board elections. Notably, in Milford and Cape Henlopen Districts, no elections will take place as incumbents were the only candidates to file, ensuring Jennifer Lynn Massotti, Janet Maull-Martin, and Alison Myers retain their seats. Meanwhile, the Delmar School District prepares for a new member between Russell Smart or Dawn Turner, as William Mills steps down.
Uncontested Incumbents and New Appointments
In an interesting twist, the Indian River School District saw the appointment of Lisa Hudson Briggs and Kelly Kline to fill seats vacated by James Fritz and Madeline Moses, who moved out of the district. These appointments are set until June, with no other candidates filing, marking a smooth transition for the incumbents. The District 3 seat sees incumbent Heather Statler face competition from former IR Superintendent, Mark Steele, adding a layer of anticipation to the elections.
Open Seats and Competing Candidates
With Dr. Donald Hattier not seeking re-election in District 4, Joshua Hudson and Anita West-Werner step up, presenting voters with a choice for fresh representation. District 5 remains stable with Derek Cathell and Kimberly Taylor as the sole filers. The Laurel School District welcomes Kim Ralph as its new representative, taking over from Brad Lee. Meanwhile, the Seaford and Woodbridge School Districts see Dara Laws Savage returning and a three-way battle to fill the At-Large seat, respectively.
Election Day Approaches
As the statewide school board elections draw near, set for Tuesday, May 14th, from 7am to 8pm, the stakes are high for students, parents, and educators alike. These elections not only determine the immediate future of local education but also set the tone for addressing broader issues such as academic performance, budget allocation, and policy direction. With the blend of returning incumbents and new candidates, each district faces unique challenges and opportunities to shape its educational landscape.
The outcomes of these elections will have significant implications for policy direction, educational quality, and community engagement within the districts. As communities head to the polls, the collective decisions made will chart the course for the future of education in these areas, highlighting the critical role of school board members in shaping the academic and administrative landscape of public schools.