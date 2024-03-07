Scheduled Plea for Man Charged in Fatal Crash Involving Charleston County Deputy

Charleston County, S.C., is bracing for a significant court proceeding as Ryan Dalesandro, the man charged in a devastating crash that claimed the life of an off-duty deputy, is set to attend a plea hearing. This tragic event unfolded on the evening of June 14, 2022, when Dalesandro's failure to yield right of way led to a collision at 86 mph with LeRhonda Bomar's vehicle, resulting in her immediate death.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Emergency responders were dispatched to Rivers Avenue at Greenridge Road after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Investigations by the North Charleston Police Department revealed that Dalesandro had been driving at a dangerously high speed before colliding with Bomar's car. Bomar, who served as a detention deputy for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, died at the scene, marking a significant loss for the community and her colleagues.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Following the accident, Dalesandro was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently turned himself into the North Charleston Police Department, facing charges of reckless homicide. The upcoming plea hearing, scheduled for Thursday morning, is a critical next step in the legal process, potentially setting the stage for further legal actions and bringing a measure of closure to Bomar's family and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Community Impact and Legal Implications

This case has gripped Charleston County, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving and the profound effects it can have on families and communities. As the plea hearing approaches, there is a collective breath held by all those affected, awaiting to see how justice will be served in this heart-rending case. The outcome of this hearing could also influence future discussions on road safety measures and legal consequences for reckless driving in South Carolina.