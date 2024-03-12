Saxmundham Sweet Stall Evicted After 24 Years Amid Backlash Over Fresh Food Initiative

In an unexpected turn of events, Kevin Hilliard, a beloved sweet stall owner, has been forced to vacate his spot at Saxmundham market after 24 years. This decision comes as part of the town council's initiative to rebrand the market to focus on fresh produce, sparking significant community backlash and a petition to save the stall.

Community Response and Petition

Kevin Hilliard's pick 'n' mix stall has been a fixture in the Saxmundham market, offering a variety of sweets to the local community. Following the eviction notice, his daughter, Michaela Kerry, initiated a petition that quickly garnered over 849 signatures. The strong show of support highlights the community's attachment to the stall and its resistance to the council's new direction for the market. Hilliard's situation underscores the tension between traditional market offerings and modern health-focused initiatives.

Council's Rationale and Market Decline

The Saxmundham Town Council has defended its decision, citing the market's declining footfall and the urgent need to attract more visitors. The shift towards a fresh food market was described as a difficult but necessary step to ensure the market's survival. Despite the council's intentions, the decision has been met with criticism, with many arguing that it overlooks the cultural and social value of longstanding stalls like Hilliard's.

Implications for Local Markets

This incident raises broader questions about the future of local markets and the balance between tradition and progress. As markets evolve to meet changing consumer demands, the challenge lies in preserving their unique character and the livelihoods of long-established vendors. The Saxmundham market case serves as a reminder of the vital role that community input and support play in sustaining local economies and traditions.