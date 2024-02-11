Savoring New England's Finest: A Culinary Tour of Maine and New Hampshire's Lunch Spots

In the heart of New England, locals in Maine and New Hampshire are spoiled for choice when it comes to locally-owned lunch options. A recent Facebook survey revealed a list of 22 popular spots in Maine, while both states boast a plethora of highly-rated lunch destinations, with new restaurants continuing to open in the Seacoast area.

Applebee's: A Reliable Favorite in South Portland

Applebee's, located at 200 Running Hill Rd in South Portland, Maine, is a beloved lunch spot for locals. Known for its affordable specials and extensive beverage selection, the restaurant has been serving delicious meals since 1980. In a hurry? Fear not—Applebee's offers a convenient take-out service, allowing you to pick up your food without leaving your car. For those seeking employment, Applebee's is currently hiring for restaurant jobs in South Portland.

Portland's Diners' Choice Awards: A Culinary Tour of the Best Lunch Spots

Portland, Maine, is a food lover's paradise, renowned for its fresh seafood and diverse international cuisine. The Diners' Choice Awards highlight the top lunch spots in the city, as chosen by verified diners on OpenTable. From oyster bars to New England clam chowder, and steakhouses to French, Italian, Thai, Mexican, and Middle Eastern restaurants, Portland caters to every palate. For casual diners, comfort foods such as mac and cheese and Belgian fries made with local potatoes are popular choices. As of February 11, 2024, there are 21 restaurants in Portland, with OpenTable supporting both delivery and takeout options.

Peng's Pizza Pies: A Unique Culinary Experience in Biddeford

For an unforgettable lunch experience, Peng's Pizza Pies in Biddeford, Maine, is a must-visit. Owner and head chef, Chris Daniels, combines various pizza styles, including New Haven and New York, to create his signature dishes. The restaurant offers two types of naturally leavened, medium-high hydration pies: red and white. Red pizzas are famous for their generous toppings and slower cooking time, resulting in a distinctive heavy blistering akin to New Haven-style pizzas. The white pie with pistachio and pickled Fresno chiles is a customer favorite. To round off your meal, Peng's Pizza Pies also serves a Caesar salad and a rich, caramelized Basque cheesecake for dessert.

As one delves deeper into the culinary landscape of Maine and New Hampshire, it becomes evident that the choices for a delightful lunch are seemingly endless. From the time-honored comfort of Applebee's to the innovative and inspired creations at Peng's Pizza Pies, locals have an abundance of options to satiate their midday cravings. The recent Facebook survey only serves to confirm the rich tapestry of dining experiences that await in these New England states.

In Portland, the Diners' Choice Awards showcase the city's diverse culinary offerings, highlighting the best lunch spots as chosen by those who know the scene best. With fresh seafood, international flavors, and comfort food classics, Portland's food scene is a testament to the city's vibrant culture and commitment to quality dining. As new restaurants continue to open in the Seacoast area, the culinary landscape of Maine and New Hampshire will only continue to evolve and delight the senses.