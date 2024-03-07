Savor Taunton's Tastiest Treats: From Southern Fried Rabbit to Sourdough Workshops

Struggling to decide where to eat out in Taunton? With an array of enticing options, the decision can be overwhelming. To assist, we've curated a list of not-to-miss meal deals, special events, and unique offerings at local eateries and markets. This week features a southern fried rabbit special at Kinfolks BBQ, sourdough bread-making workshops, and more, promising a memorable culinary experience.

Discover Unique Flavors

Kinfolks BBQ, located at 289 Winthrop St. in Taunton, presents a distinctive dish: a whole, southern fried rabbit accompanied by two sides for $18. This special has been popular among patrons, so it's advisable to visit soon. Additionally, The Poutine Peddlers at 239 Broadway offers March specials including mac and cheese poutine and Buffalo chicken mac and cheese poutine, blending comfort food with innovative flavors.

Engage in Culinary Arts

Those interested in baking can partake in a sourdough workshop for beginners at the Ugly Duckling Restaurant & Bar, 47 Weir St., Taunton, on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Led by Slow Down with Sarah Jean, the workshop includes a demonstration, hands-on tutorial, a sourdough starter, dough to take home, and a wealth of resources for $65 per participant. This event is perfect for anyone looking to dive into the world of bread making.

Seasonal Openings and March Madness Deals

As spring approaches, Dicky's Clam Shack Two at 14 Fall River Ave., Rehoboth announces its reopening on Thursday, March 28, promising fresh seafood delights. Meanwhile, Dough Licious Pizza at 539 Berkley St., Berkley introduces a new pizza flavor of the month and special deals in celebration of March Madness. Nellie Rose Restaurant at 444 Center St., Middleboro, entices with a themed drink menu, including Lucky Lemonade and Leprechauns Mimosa, perfect for those looking to enjoy seasonal beverages.

With such diverse and enticing options available, Taunton's culinary scene continues to thrive, offering something for everyone. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty meal, interested in expanding your cooking skills, or simply looking to enjoy seasonal specials, these local eateries and events provide ample opportunities to indulge in the area's vibrant food culture.