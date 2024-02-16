Savor Local: The Rise of Soup and Bagels in Tucson's Farmers Markets

In the heart of local farmers markets, where the air is rich with the promise of fresh produce and the chatter of a community coming together, two businesses have managed to carve out a niche that is as flavorful as it is inspiring. We're talking about a soup venture that warms the soul and a bagel business that transports taste buds to Montreal, all while emphasizing the importance of local ingredients and community support. This narrative is not just about food; it's a testament to resilience, innovation, and the ever-growing movement towards a sustainable local food system.

The Rise of Soup and Bagels

At the forefront of this culinary renaissance is Jake Alpert, the mastermind behind Dry River Deli. Alpert, who honed his skills in Boulder, Colorado, before laying down roots in Tucson, has a simple yet profound philosophy: create matzo ball soup that not only tastes like home but also supports the local ecosystem. His venture into farmers markets was a pivot during the pandemic, blending his summer gig as a fly-fishing instructor with his passion for cooking. The result? Soups that are a hit with the crowd, made with organic chicken and ingredients sourced from local farmers.

Not far from where Alpert sets up shop, another success story unfolds with MTL Bagels. Ryan Homsy, alongside his wife, Reagan, brings a piece of Montreal to Tucson with their authentic, wood-fired Montreal-style bagels. The nostalgia of missing home was the catalyst for this adventure, but the community's response has been nothing short of remarkable. With support from Startup Tucson's Food Forward program, MTL Bagels has quickly become a staple at the Udall Park Farmers Market.

A Community Effort

What sets these businesses apart is not just their unique offerings but their commitment to the local food movement. This ethos is mirrored in initiatives like the Frankfort Independent Schools district's Local Foods for Schools program, which champions the use of local produce in school lunches. The Love Local Lunch event, a highlight of this program, showcases the potential of community-supported agriculture, turning simple meals into a celebration of local farmers and sustainable practices.

The second annual Permian Basin Local Food Summit further underscores the importance of local food systems in building a resilient economy. With speakers emphasizing healthier communities through local and regional food sources, the summit serves as a beacon for collaboration among growers, consumers, and everyone in between. The discussions on online shopping benefits, diversifying local meat, envisioning a food hub, and improving soil production are not just conversations; they're actionable insights that pave the way for a more sustainable future.

The Impact on Local Economies

The success of Dry River Deli and MTL Bagels, coupled with the concerted efforts of various organizations and individuals, illustrates a broader narrative of economic resilience and community well-being. By fostering a direct link between producers and consumers, local farmers markets not only become epicenters of cultural exchange but also engines of local economic development. The emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and the support for small businesses create a ripple effect, bolstering the local economy while ensuring that the community has access to healthy, sustainable food options.

In a world where the conversation around food is increasingly centered on sustainability and health, the stories of Jake Alpert and Ryan Homsy are not just success stories; they're a call to action. They remind us of the power of local food systems in creating healthier communities and stronger economies. As we look towards the future, it's clear that the path to resilience is paved with the support of local farmers, the innovation of small businesses, and the unwavering spirit of communities that choose to embrace the potential of local food. Whether it's through a bowl of matzo ball soup or a wood-fired bagel, the message is clear: supporting local is not just a choice, it's a commitment to a better world.