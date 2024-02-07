Sasha Nelson: From Local Leader to National Change-Maker in Economic Recovery

From the small town of Craig, Colorado, Sasha Nelson has been selected to make a big difference. Recently chosen as an Economic Recovery Corps (ERC) Fellow by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), Nelson's appointment comes as a beacon of hope for communities grappling with the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ERC Fellowship is a nationwide initiative designed to foster economic resilience and drive transformative change in regions across the United States. Handpicked from a pool of over 1,500 candidates, Nelson's selection highlights her potential to facilitate economic recovery and development in Northwest Colorado.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Endeavor

The ERC Fellowship program was launched in 2023, following a $30 million agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The initiative aims to connect host sites with skilled practitioners to foster economic development and train future leaders. It addresses various economic needs, including workforce development, housing, child care, climate resiliency, and access to capital.

Nelson's selection was facilitated by a partnership between Routt County Economic Development Partnership (RCEDP) and the Northwest Colorado Development Council (NWCDC). This collaboration has enabled the region to be one of 65 communities out of 500 applicants to participate in the ERC Fellowship program. Tim Redmond, NWCDC chair, and Routt County commissioner emphasized the significance of Nelson's placement for implementing the Roadmap Transition Plan, a strategy designed to diversify the area's economy and improve the quality of life.

Advertisment

Nelson's Role and Focus

Nelson, a local leader and a small business owner, will receive training for economic development certification. This will enhance her capacity to contribute to the region's development, pushing Northwest Colorado closer to gaining a Certified Economic Developer. Nelson's role as the ERC Fellow will concentrate on small business support, technical assistance, and economic diversification.

Her focus areas include industries like clean energy, agriculture, technology, tourism, healthcare, and manufacturing. By supporting these sectors in Northwest Colorado, Nelson will be instrumental in promoting economic stability and growth, thereby benefiting the local communities.

From Local Leader to a National Change-Maker

Nelson's journey from a local leader to a national change-maker highlights the power of individuals to influence economic development. As a small business owner herself, she understands the struggles and challenges faced by small businesses, making her the ideal candidate to drive the economic recovery of Northwest Colorado. As an ERC Fellow, Nelson will utilize her understanding and expertise to foster resilience and transformative change in the region, shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for Northwest Colorado.