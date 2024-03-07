SAR Operation Launched for Four Missing After Boat Capsizes in Rajang River, Kapit

KAPIT (March 7): A search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was launched today for four persons reported missing after their boat capsized while crossing the Rajang river near Kapit. The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) announced that a fifth person on board was rescued by the public during the incident that occurred around 5pm.

Urgent Response to Distress Call

The SAR operation was mobilized swiftly after the distress call was received at 5.24pm. Rescue teams were dispatched to the river, initiating a search within a 1km radius from the incident's location. The operation involved searching for Iskandar Ibrahim, Jonathan Lambet, Amerson John Nin, and Jack Balan, who were making their journey from the SK Lepong Baleh jetty to Nanga Tulie, a trip typically lasting between 10 to 15 minutes.

Challenges in Rescue Efforts

The rescue efforts, however, faced significant challenges as darkness fell, leading to the postponement of the SAR operation. Authorities plan to resume the search at first light, hoping to locate the missing individuals. The community and local authorities have come together, demonstrating solidarity in the face of this tragedy, with efforts concentrated on providing support to the families of the missing and ensuring a thorough search is conducted.

Community and Hope

As the Kapit community holds its breath, the incident has sparked a wider conversation on safety measures and precautions for river crossings, a common mode of transportation in the area. The resolve of the rescue teams and the unity shown by the community in response to the incident are poignant reminders of the challenges faced by those living in remote areas, as well as the indomitable spirit of togetherness in times of crisis.

The tragedy underscores the unpredictable nature of river travel and the critical importance of safety protocols. As the search resumes, the community clings to hope, awaiting news of their loved ones, while reflecting on measures to prevent such incidents in the future.