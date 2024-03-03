Santa Clara County Plans Full-Service Health Clinic at De Anza College, Cupertino

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors recently greenlit a feasibility study for the establishment of a comprehensive health clinic on the De Anza College campus in Cupertino, marking a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility in the West Valley.

Addressing Healthcare Shortages

Slated for construction in parking lot B of the De Anza College, the proposed 25,000 square-foot medical office building is expected to offer a wide range of services including primary care, urgent care, dental care, mental health services, imaging, laboratory, and pharmacy facilities. This initiative emerges from a collaboration initiated in 2022 between Santa Clara County and the Foothill-De Anza Community College District, aimed at not only providing essential healthcare services but also supporting the district's healthcare professional programs and curriculum.

Strategic Collaboration

Supervisor Joe Simitian, chair of the county's Health and Hospital Committee, highlighted the critical need for such a facility in the West Valley, an area conspicuously lacking in county or community clinics compared to other districts. "Every one of the other four supervisorial districts in the county has three or four County clinics or hospitals. District 5, the West Valley and North County area that I represent, has none," Simitian pointed out. His request in April 2022 to explore options for bringing healthcare services to the De Anza College campus underscores a strategic move to fill this void.

Community Impact

The development of a full-service health clinic at De Anza College is poised to significantly impact the local community, providing much-needed healthcare services and facilitating the training of future healthcare professionals. As the project moves from feasibility study to potential realization, the West Valley community watches closely, hopeful for enhanced healthcare accessibility and a stronger, healthier future.