Santa Barbara Suspends Restorative Justice for Deltopia Weekend, Raises Community Concerns

The Associated Students Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) announced a significant change for the upcoming Deltopia weekend in Isla Vista: the suspension of the restorative justice program by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. This decision, revealed in a March 1 Instagram post, directly affects how citations will be handled during the unsanctioned street festival, which historically attracts thousands.

Shift in Citation Policy

For the duration of Deltopia, from 6 a.m. Saturday, April 6, to 6 a.m. Sunday, April 7, all citations issued will carry potential fiscal and criminal repercussions, a departure from the restorative approaches of past years. The restorative justice program, initiated in 2019 by the I.V. Foot Patrol (IVFP), aimed to provide community-oriented solutions for low-level and victimless crimes. However, IVFP Lieutenant Garrett TeSlaa cited the event's chaotic nature and strain on medical resources as reasons for the program's temporary suspension, highlighting the necessity of compliance and cooperation with law enforcement for eligibility in the program.

Community Concerns and Responses

The EVPLA Office has expressed deep concerns over the suspension's impact on the community, viewing it as a potential increase in over-policing within Isla Vista. They emphasize their commitment to ensuring that UCSB students and residents feel safe and valued, irrespective of their backgrounds. In light of these concerns, the office is organizing a town hall meeting on March 6 at Embarcadero Hall to discuss the implications of this year's Deltopia with community members and officials, including IVFP's TeSlaa and UC Police Department Chief of Police Alex Yao.

Looking Forward

Despite the temporary suspension of the restorative justice program, the EVPLA Office remains dedicated to promoting a community-based approach to safety. They point to the University of California in Isla Vista (UCIV) program as a key resource for students during Week 1 of spring quarter, including Deltopia day, providing food, water, and healthcare. The office's efforts aim to foster a safer environment through education and awareness rather than punitive enforcement, advocating for a balanced approach to managing the unique challenges posed by Deltopia.