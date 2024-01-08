Santa Barbara County Considers More Affordable Housing Amid Rezoning Efforts

Santa Barbara County is grappling with a housing crisis that particularly affects very low- and low-income households. The County Board of Supervisors is now mulling over a potential solution: additional affordable housing units as part of a larger rezoning initiative. The move comes as the county faces a substantial deficit of 2,151 lower-income and 857 moderate-income units, with the state mandating the construction of 5,664 new residences.

Rezoning Agricultural Land: A Double-edged Sword

One of the proposals on the table involves rezoning agricultural land for housing construction. However, this solution isn’t without its drawbacks. The majority of these proposed units would be marketed at standard rates, leaving the housing needs of commuters largely unaddressed. This situation has prompted a serious contemplation about imposing a mandate requiring developers to construct more than the current standard of 20% below-market rate units.

The Housing Element Update: A Step Towards Addressing Housing Needs

The discussion surrounding the housing mandate forms part of the Housing Element Update, an ongoing process spanning several months. The initiative aims at identifying suitable sites for housing within the county. The Planning Commission is tasked with making recommendations on potential rezoning sites, with the Board of Supervisors scheduled to finalize decisions in the spring.

Public Engagement: The Balancing Act Tool

In a bid to facilitate public engagement, the county has launched the Balancing Act tool. This interactive map-based application enables citizens to contribute directly to the rezoning process. The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the rezoning criteria during their upcoming meeting, taking into account the recommendations and feedback obtained through the Balancing Act tool.