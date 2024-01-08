en English
Local News

Santa Barbara County Considers More Affordable Housing Amid Rezoning Efforts

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Santa Barbara County Considers More Affordable Housing Amid Rezoning Efforts

Santa Barbara County is grappling with a housing crisis that particularly affects very low- and low-income households. The County Board of Supervisors is now mulling over a potential solution: additional affordable housing units as part of a larger rezoning initiative. The move comes as the county faces a substantial deficit of 2,151 lower-income and 857 moderate-income units, with the state mandating the construction of 5,664 new residences.

Rezoning Agricultural Land: A Double-edged Sword

One of the proposals on the table involves rezoning agricultural land for housing construction. However, this solution isn’t without its drawbacks. The majority of these proposed units would be marketed at standard rates, leaving the housing needs of commuters largely unaddressed. This situation has prompted a serious contemplation about imposing a mandate requiring developers to construct more than the current standard of 20% below-market rate units.

The Housing Element Update: A Step Towards Addressing Housing Needs

The discussion surrounding the housing mandate forms part of the Housing Element Update, an ongoing process spanning several months. The initiative aims at identifying suitable sites for housing within the county. The Planning Commission is tasked with making recommendations on potential rezoning sites, with the Board of Supervisors scheduled to finalize decisions in the spring.

Public Engagement: The Balancing Act Tool

In a bid to facilitate public engagement, the county has launched the Balancing Act tool. This interactive map-based application enables citizens to contribute directly to the rezoning process. The Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the rezoning criteria during their upcoming meeting, taking into account the recommendations and feedback obtained through the Balancing Act tool.

Local News
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

