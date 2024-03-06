Sanquhar's Queensberry Garages Set for Community Revival After Decade of Neglect

After years of stagnation, the neglected garages at Queensberry Square in Sanquhar, earmarked for redevelopment since the 2015-2020 local community action plan, are on the brink of transformation. This initiative, championed by the Sanquhar Enterprise Company, a community group of about 50 local residents, aims to convert the dilapidated structures into useful spaces for local groups and businesses.

Community Takes Charge

In an impressive display of community spirit, Sanquhar Enterprise Company has taken significant steps towards the regeneration of the Queensberry Garages. Following a well-attended community event and a supportive online survey, where 87 percent of respondents backed the redevelopment plan, the group is now navigating through the stage two process of a community asset transfer. This ambitious move could see the garages, valued at £18,000 by Dumfries and Galloway Council, being transferred to the community for a nominal £1, reflecting the social value anticipated to be generated through this project.

Plans for Revitalization

The vision for these garages extends beyond mere refurbishment. The Sanquhar Enterprise Company has outlined a business plan aiming to convert these structures into storage units that cater to the needs of community groups and local businesses. This plan not only addresses the immediate requirement for storage solutions but also aligns with broader objectives of fostering community cohesion and supporting local enterprises. Funding for this venture is expected to come from a combination of local grants, notably from the Upper Nithsdale Community Trust, and potential national and regional funding sources.

Garnering Support and Building a Future

The initiative has already garnered significant community support, as evidenced by the turnout at the initial discussion event and the results of the subsequent online survey. With the council's Nithsdale area committee set to deliberate on the asset transfer next Wednesday, there is a palpable sense of anticipation among the Sanquhar residents. If approved, this project could set a precedent for community-driven redevelopment efforts, leveraging the unique strengths and spirit of Sanquhar's residents to breathe new life into long-neglected spaces.