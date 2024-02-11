San Jose Jazz New Works Fest: A Symphony of Creativity and Community

A Symphony of Creativity: San Jose Jazz Brings New Works Fest to the SJZ Break Room

The San Jose Jazz organization is set to host its New Works Fest at the SJZ Break Room, showcasing the talents of two distinguished grant recipients from the Jazz Aid Fund. This highly anticipated event will feature guitarist Hristo Vitchev and pianist/composer Dahveed Behroozi, both of whom have been recognized for their innovative contributions to the world of jazz.

Pioneers in Jazz

Dahveed Behroozi, a respected educator at both Gavilan College and San Jose State University, will take the stage on February 17, accompanied by the accomplished drummer Jason Lewis. Behroozi's unique compositions seamlessly blend traditional elements of jazz with contemporary influences, resulting in a captivating auditory experience.

Bulgarian-born guitarist Hristo Vitchev, known for his intricate and evocative sound, will perform on February 23. His music masterfully intertwines classical, modern jazz, folk, and avant-garde components, creating a rich tapestry of sound that transcends genre boundaries. For this performance, Vitchev will be joined by pianist Jasnam Daya Singh, bassist Dan Robbins, and drummer Mike Shannon.

Music and Community: A Harmonious Union

In the spirit of community engagement, the Stanford Blood Center is holding mobile blood drives in conjunction with the New Works Fest. On February 16, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., donors are invited to the Compass Menlo Park office at 1377 El Camino Real to participate in this vital initiative.

As a token of appreciation, all donors will receive a $20 E-gift card and a goody bag filled with delicious snacks. Additionally, each donor will be entered into a drawing for tickets to the Golden State Warriors game on March 9, providing a thrilling incentive for those looking to support their local community while enjoying an evening of world-class basketball.

A Note of Hope

The New Works Fest serves as a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the human spirit. In a world that often feels divided, the power of music to unite and inspire is more essential than ever. As San Jose Jazz continues its mission to foster creativity and collaboration, it invites audiences to join in celebrating the transformative power of artistic expression.

The convergence of music, education, and community engagement at the New Works Fest offers a poignant reminder of the potential for collective growth and healing. Through the collective efforts of the San Jose Jazz organization, the Stanford Blood Center, and the talented artists involved, this event promises to be a harmonious ode to the indomitable spirit of human connection.