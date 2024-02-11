San Diego Hero and the City's Response to Devastating Floods

Jesse Preciado, a Shelltown resident, waded into the floodwaters on January 22, armed with a shovel. As his neighbors watched in awe, he cleared the storm drain, saving their homes from the relentless surge. Over 1,000 San Diegans remain displaced by the floods, their future housing uncertain.

Unheeded Warnings and a City's Response

Managers of an affordable housing complex in Rolando had repeatedly pleaded with the city to clean the canal adjacent to their property before the storm. Their appeals fell on deaf ears, as the city deemed it a low priority.

In response to the devastation, Mayor Todd Gloria introduced a fee waiver for building permits, demolition permits, and waste disposal. This initiative aims to save affected residents an estimated $2.41 million. The City has also established a Debris Assistance Program, emergency grant funding for small businesses and nonprofits, and declared a local emergency to expedite disaster relief efforts.

A Helping Hand in the Aftermath

Mayor Gloria and City Councilmember Vivian Moreno have launched a comprehensive outreach initiative to assist affected residents. The City is allocating significant resources to the San Diego Housing Commission for a robust hotel placement program, providing temporary housing solutions.

The outreach program delivers crucial information in English and Spanish to residents' doorsteps, ensuring they are aware of emergency housing, tenant/landlord assistance, and food access resources. The Housing Commission has already assessed over 250 households for emergency housing needs and connected over 400 households to other support services.

Education in the Eye of the Storm

Amidst the chaos, the upcoming VOSD Magazine will focus on education, offering insights from experts, performance data on schools, and resources for parents navigating this tumultuous time.

As San Diego struggles to recover from the storm's aftermath, the spirit of unity and resilience shines through. Jesse Preciado, an ordinary citizen turned unlikely hero, embodies the hope that persists in the face of adversity. The city's commitment to supporting its residents, both in word and action, has never been more evident.

Affected residents can visit the Local Assistance Center at the Mountain View Community Recreation Center for aid. The center stands as a beacon of hope, offering resources and guidance to those navigating the long and arduous road to recovery.

In the wake of the storm, San Diego's residents have shown remarkable strength and determination. The city's commitment to supporting its people is unwavering, and together, they will rebuild and recover.