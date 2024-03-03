San Antonio to Experience Water Service Interruption for Pipeline Upgrade on March 6

Residents and businesses in San Antonio will face a scheduled water service interruption on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This necessary pause in service is to allow Tropex Garden, the contractor working with the Commonwealth Utilities Corporation (CUC), to connect a new eight-inch waterline to the existing 12-inch water main as part of the San Antonio waterline replacement project.

Project Rationale and Impact

The interruption is a critical step in the replacement of the old waterline with a newly installed Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) waterline. This initiative, funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, aims to enhance the reliability and quality of water service in San Antonio. Transitioning to the new waterline involves multiple tapping points designed to ensure sufficient and beneficial water services for the community. Residents are advised to prepare for low to no water pressure during the transition phase, which is an essential part of the system's upgrade for better service delivery.

Preparation and Public Cooperation

CUC has taken steps to ensure the public is well informed and prepared for the upcoming service disruption. The corporation has expressed appreciation for the community's understanding and cooperation as it undertakes this significant improvement to the water infrastructure. CUC encourages residents and businesses to store sufficient water prior to the interruption. It also advises the public to stay informed through its official communication channels, including the CUC hotline at (670) 236-4333, its website, and Facebook page for any updates or changes to the scheduled works.

Looking Ahead

Following the completion of the connection work and the necessary testing and disinfection procedures, the new water distribution line will be commissioned. This project represents a significant investment in the community's health and well-being, ensuring a more reliable and efficient water service. The successful completion of the San Antonio waterline replacement project will mark an important milestone in the ongoing efforts to modernize the island's water infrastructure, benefiting residents for years to come.