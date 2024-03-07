Samuel Giberga Appointed Interim Covington City Council Member for District E

In a unifying decision on March 5, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to appoint Samuel Giberga, executive vice president and general counsel of Hornbeck Offshore Services, as the interim representative for District E. This significant move fills the vacancy left by Mark Verret, who recently ascended to one of the council's at-large positions.

Shuffling Seats: A Council in Transition

The Covington City Council has witnessed substantial changes since last fall's elections. The departure of council members Larry Rolling and Rick Smith for the St. Tammany Parish Council initiated a series of replacements and appointments. Verret's shift to an at-large seat in December, prompted by a special election victory, left District E in need of representation. The council's choice of Giberga marks the culmination of these transitions, ensuring District E's constituents remain represented until the scheduled November elections.

Giberga's Background and Vision

Bringing a wealth of legal and executive experience to the table, Giberga's appointment is not just a professional milestone but also a personal achievement. As a first-generation American with Cuban roots, he acknowledges the significance of his role, not only for his career but as a milestone for his family. Giberga's legal and executive background, combined with his two-decade residency in Covington, positions him as a knowledgeable and dedicated interim council member, ready to serve the community's interests.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Covington's Governance

With the November elections on the horizon, Giberga's term is set to be a pivotal period for District E and the Covington City Council at large. His interim tenure will be closely watched by constituents eager to see how his leadership and decisions impact the community. Moreover, this phase of transition presents an opportunity to address pressing issues and set the stage for the elected successor. As Covington navigates these changes, the focus remains on effective governance and community service.