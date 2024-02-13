Salmon Arm's Downtown Welcomes Ricochet Brewing Taphouse: A Hub for Craft Beer and Community

A new chapter unfolds in Salmon Arm's downtown scene as the council greenlights the establishment of Ricochet Brewing Taphouse at 310 Hudson Ave. NE. The approval, granted without a single objection, paves the way for a vibrant addition to the city's social landscape.

Craft Beer and Community Converge

Ricochet Brewing, a homegrown craft brewery based in Tappen, is set to expand its footprint with the opening of its first taphouse. The venture, spearheaded by owners Marc and Meghan Zaichowsky, commenced brewing operations in the summer of 2022. The taphouse, with its promise of a diverse menu and a welcoming ambiance, is poised to become a hub for locals and visitors alike.

A Family-Friendly Space

With a commitment to fostering a family-friendly environment, the Zaichowskys plan to welcome minors. The taphouse will feature 56 seats indoors and an additional 27 seats on a street-facing patio. The menu will offer a variety of non-alcoholic beverages and kids' options, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Supporting Local Businesses

In addition to serving their own brews, Ricochet Brewing Taphouse will showcase a rotation of guest taps from other local breweries. This initiative underscores the owners' dedication to supporting the local business community. The taphouse's hours of operation, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on weekends, aim to cater to a wide range of patrons.

The council's decision has been met with enthusiasm and support. The liquor licence application process will now proceed, with community comments, addressing concerns, and a final inspection. As Salmon Arm continues to evolve and grow, the Ricochet Brewing Taphouse stands as a testament to the city's vibrant spirit and commitment to local enterprise.