Salmon Arm Prioritizes Parks, Environment, and Growth in Community Plan Survey

Salmon Arm residents have spoken, ranking parks, the environment, and growth management as their top priorities in a recent Official Community Plan (OCP) review survey. The survey, conducted from January 4 to February 9, garnered 417 responses, revealing strong community interest in shaping the city's future. Planning and Development Officer Morgan Piemont presented these findings to the development and planning services committee, emphasizing the importance of public input in the OCP revision process.

Survey Insights and Public Engagement

Survey participants were asked to prioritize sections of the OCP, with parks, recreation, greenways, the environment, and growth management strategy emerging as the most critical areas for future focus. The survey's results suggest a community deeply invested in sustainability and careful development. Despite queries from Coun. Kevin Flynn regarding the level of community engagement, senior planner Melinda Smyrl confirmed a positive response rate for this early phase of the OCP review, promising further opportunities for public input.

Diverse Perspectives on Growth

The survey's feedback on the growth management strategy section highlighted differing views among residents. While some advocate for densification to accommodate growth, others prefer maintaining Salmon Arm's current character. Coun. Tim Lavery noted this division as a crucial aspect to address in future OCP discussions, underscoring the complexity of balancing development with community values.

Looking Ahead: The OCP Revision Process

Public consultation on the OCP will continue throughout the year, with the aim of drafting a new plan by the end of 2024. Approval of the new OCP is anticipated in early 2025, marking a significant milestone in Salmon Arm's development. Residents interested in participating in the OCP review process or seeking more information can visit the Salmon Arm Official Community Plan review project webpage.

As Salmon Arm embarks on this comprehensive review of its Official Community Plan, the early survey results highlight a community deeply committed to preserving its natural beauty while thoughtfully managing growth. The balance between development and conservation remains a central theme, with further public input poised to shape the city's path forward. This process reflects a broader conversation on how communities can sustainably evolve, respecting both the environment and residents' quality of life.