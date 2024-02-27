Salisbury's The Duke Celebrates Five Years, Donates to Hospice Under Newbery Leadership

Salisbury's beloved pub, The Duke, recently commemorated its fifth anniversary since siblings Jonty and Amanda Newbery, along with bar manager Paul Cooper, took the helm. The celebratory event, which took place on February 24, was marked by a generous gesture, donating 10% of all sales to Salisbury Hospice, contributing around £100 to the charity. This act of philanthropy underscores the pub's ongoing commitment to community support, a principle deeply ingrained in Jonty's philosophy and reflective of the pub's broader ethos of passion over profit.

A Unique Approach to Business and Community

Since taking over The Duke, Jonty Newbery has instilled a culture of community engagement and charity. Beyond the philanthropic efforts, The Duke is known for its unique charm, significantly influenced by Jonty's love for cats, especially his cat Pansey, who is fondly referred to as 'the main man' of the pub. This personal touch extends to the pub's own magazine, featuring local stories, jokes, and fictional tales penned by Jonty, further cementing The Duke's role as a community hub.

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

The transition to ownership was not without its hurdles, notably the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced The Duke to temporarily close its doors. However, this period also presented an opportunity for Jonty and Amanda to renovate the garden, enhancing the pub's appeal. The resilience shown during these challenging times speaks volumes about their dedication and the strong community support that The Duke enjoys. Jonty's approach to business, prioritizing enjoyment and quality over mere financial gain, has proven successful, fostering a loyal customer base and a thriving pub atmosphere.

The Future of The Duke

Looking ahead, The Duke's commitment to community, charity, and a unique pub experience set it apart in Salisbury's social scene. The leadership trio's passion and innovative approach suggest a bright future, where The Duke continues to serve as a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike. As Jonty aptly puts it, success comes naturally when you're passionate about what you do, a principle that The Duke embodies in every aspect of its operation.