Salford Family Battles Severe Rat Infestation: Housing Association Apologizes, Takes Action

A family in Little Hulton, Salford, is grappling with a severe rat infestation in their housing association home, leading to sleepless nights and health concerns. Jane, who prefers to remain anonymous, reported finding six dead rats in her kitchen cupboards and experiencing the unsettling sounds of rats swarming at night since moving into the property in May 2023. The issue has escalated to the point where her son suffers from nightmares, prompting the family to seek refuge with relatives.

Urgent Response and Apologies

Following Jane's outcry, ForHousing, the housing association managing the property, expressed deep regret over the situation. Mike Parkin, Chief Executive of ForHousing, personally reached out to Jane, acknowledging the company's failure to address the infestation promptly and pledging to take decisive action. The housing association has since engaged Salford City Council's pest control team for an urgent visit and is exploring measures to prevent future infestations.

Community and Health Concerns

The rat infestation at Jane's home is not an isolated incident, with reports indicating a rise in pest-related issues within social housing. The health and safety implications of such infestations are significant, affecting residents' well-being and causing distress. ForHousing's commitment to addressing the problem underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to manage pest control in community housing projects effectively.

Looking Forward

As ForHousing and Salford City Council take steps to resolve the rat infestation in Jane's home, the incident highlights the broader challenges facing social housing providers in maintaining healthy living conditions. This situation serves as a catalyst for a renewed focus on preventive measures and responsive maintenance protocols to ensure that families like Jane's can live in safe and comfortable environments. The community awaits the outcome of the current efforts, hoping for a lasting solution to the pest control challenges.