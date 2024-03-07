Saginaw's Historic Fairgrounds Make Way for Future: Grandstand Demolition Begins

As Saginaw, MI witnesses the turning of a page in its rich history, crews from Asbestos Abatement Inc. have initiated the demolition of the iconic structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds, including the grandstand, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Genesee and Webber site. Left untouched for nearly two decades, the grandstand, a symbol of the area's vibrant past, is slated for demolition, with the entire project aimed for completion in four weeks, as per city plans.

The End of an Era

With bulldozers and heavy equipment now a common sight, the 52-acre property, once a bustling hub of community life and celebration, is undergoing a significant transformation. The last event hosted at the fairgrounds was in 2005, and since then, the area has seen little to no activity. The decision for demolition, delayed by inclement weather, finally saw action this week, signaling an end to the long-standing vacancy and the beginning of potential redevelopment. Saginaw City Hall, having ordered the demolition last year, aims to complete the task by early April, a move facilitated by the allocation of $1.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

A New Vision for Saginaw

The vision for the future of the old fairgrounds is driven by community hopes and the efforts of local advocates like One Week One Street, aiming to repurpose the land into a park that offers recreational activities and green space for Saginaw residents. This initiative, supported by a detailed $7.3 million proposal, seeks not only to address the blight that has overshadowed East Saginaw but also to enhance property values and community well-being. The plan preserves some elements of the historical site, including the gateway entrance, a testament to its past significance, now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Challenges and Community Efforts

The road to redevelopment has been fraught with obstacles, notably bureaucratic hurdles and financial setbacks linked to past decisions by the Saginaw Housing Commission. However, with concerted efforts from local and national leaders, including U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Congressman Dan Kildee, progress is finally underway. The community's determination to see the site transformed reflects a broader ambition to revitalize Saginaw, turning a place of forgotten memories into a source of hope and renewal.

As Saginaw stands at the cusp of change, the demolition of the old fairgrounds grandstand not only represents the physical clearing of space but also the symbolic removal of barriers to progress. With the community and leaders united in their vision for the site's future, the project harbors the promise of new beginnings and the resurrection of a space that once held the collective joy and pride of Saginaw's residents. As the dust settles on this historic demolition, the anticipation of what will rise in its place captures the imagination of a city ready to embrace its potential anew.