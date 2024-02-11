RV-Friendly Trial Relocates to Harvey Recreation Ground for Enhanced Safety

Harvey Recreation Ground's unused basketball court is the new home for the Shire of Harvey's 12-month RV-friendly trial. The decision to relocate comes in response to safety concerns raised at the previous site, Snell's Park on Hayward Street.

A Change of Scenery for RV Travelers

Effective immediately, the Shire of Harvey has repositioned its RV-friendly trial site from the once idyllic Snell's Park to the Harvey Recreation Ground. This strategic move responds to growing safety concerns raised by the RV community and local residents alike.

The previous site, nestled along Hayward Street, was initially hailed as a picturesque haven for travelers seeking a temporary respite. However, unforeseen complications soon arose, prompting the local council to consider alternative solutions.

As word spread about the park's new inhabitants, an increasing number of RV enthusiasts flocked to the area. With the influx of visitors came mounting concerns over the site's safety and suitability.

Local council member Jane Doe explains, "While we were thrilled to offer a welcoming space for RV travelers, the safety of our guests and residents remains our top priority. It became clear that we needed to explore other options to ensure everyone's wellbeing."

Harvey Recreation Ground: A Safer Haven

The Harvey Recreation Ground, located just off Sir James Avenue, emerged as an ideal alternative. The once-forgotten basketball court, now repurposed to accommodate the RV-friendly trial, offers a more secure and spacious setting for visitors.

Doe elaborates on the decision, "The recreation ground provides a more controlled environment, allowing us to better manage the flow of traffic and monitor the area. Additionally, the larger space ensures that all guests have ample room to enjoy their stay without feeling cramped or overwhelmed."

The new site's central location also promises easier access to local amenities, fostering a more enjoyable experience for RV travelers. With nearby shops, restaurants, and recreational facilities, guests can now immerse themselves in the vibrant community that Harvey has to offer.

Adjusting to the Change Although the move may require some adjustment, the overall sentiment among the RV community appears to be positive. Traveler John Smith shares his thoughts, "It's a bit of a change, but if it means a safer and more comfortable stay, then I'm all for it. Plus, being closer to town will make exploring Harvey that much easier." As the remaining weeks of the trial unfold, the Shire of Harvey remains committed to providing a secure and enjoyable experience for all RV travelers. With the successful relocation of the trial site, the council hopes to foster a sense of unity and camaraderie among both visitors and residents. The transformation of the Harvey Recreation Ground serves as a testament to the council's dedication to its community. By prioritizing safety and collaboration, the Shire of Harvey continues to cultivate an environment where RV travelers and locals can coexist harmoniously.