Round Rock Hosts Unique Flashlight Egg Hunt and Culinary Showcase in April

Round Rock's innovative community events are setting the scene for unique family-friendly experiences and showcasing local culinary talents this April. The city's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Flashlight Egg Hunt at Old Settlers Park, while the Round Rock Chamber orchestrates the much-anticipated Taste of Round Rock event.

Flashlight Egg Hunt: A Twilight Adventure

Slated for March 28, from 7-10 p.m., the Flashlight Egg Hunt offers a thrilling twist on traditional Easter egg hunts, catering to various age groups with hunts scheduled throughout the evening. The event emphasizes a fun, safe family environment and encourages participants to register early due to limited availability. With ticket prices ranging from $7 to $10, the hunt promises an affordable yet memorable experience for families seeking a unique night-time activity.

Taste of Round Rock: Culinary Delights

Following closely on April 23, the Taste of Round Rock presents an opportunity for attendees to savor dishes from over 30 local restaurants and caterers. This gastronomic event, taking place from 6-8 p.m. at the Round Rock Sports Center, invites food enthusiasts to explore a wide array of menu items in a convivial atmosphere. With tickets priced at $34.99 in advance and $39.99 at the door, this event not only promises culinary discoveries but also supports the vibrant local food scene.

Community and Conservation Efforts

In addition to these events, Round Rock continues to emphasize community and environmental conservation. The city's innovative approach is evident in the discounted rain barrel sale aimed at promoting water conservation and in the recognition of Redbud Elementary for its inclusively designed environment. Moreover, the Discovery Pass program by the Round Rock Public Library offers residents free access to cultural and educational sites, illustrating the city's commitment to enriching community life.

Through these diverse events and initiatives, Round Rock is not only enhancing community engagement but also spotlighting the city's unique blend of cultural, educational, and environmental consciousness. As these events unfold, they promise to bring together residents and visitors alike, fostering a sense of community while highlighting Round Rock's dynamic local scene.