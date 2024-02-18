Rossendale Borough Council Shortlisted for LGC Awards: Pioneering Recycling and Employment Initiatives

In the heart of East Lancashire, a groundbreaking initiative led by Rossendale Borough Council is turning heads and setting benchmarks not just within the county but across the nation. Recognized for its pioneering efforts in environmental sustainability and boosting local employment, the council has been shortlisted for two commendable awards in the prestigious Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards. The spotlight shines brightly on their innovative recycling project, Check Before You Chuck, and an impactful employability scheme, Rossendale Works. With these initiatives, Rossendale is not just dreaming of a greener, more prosperous future but actively paving the way toward it.

Revolutionizing Recycling: A Leap Towards Sustainability

At the core of Rossendale's environmental strategy lies the Check Before You Chuck project, a beacon of innovation in recycling practices. The initiative has catalyzed a significant uplift in recycling rates across the borough, marking a 15% increase in plastic, glass, and tin recycling. Moreover, the project boasts an 11% rise in paper and cardboard recycling, alongside a notable 6% reduction in general waste. These figures are not just numbers but a testament to the community's collective effort and commitment to environmental stewardship. The project's success echoes the council's dedication to not only enhancing recycling rates but also instilling a sense of responsibility and awareness among its residents.

Rossendale Works: Empowering Communities

Parallel to its environmental endeavors, Rossendale Borough Council has been making strides in addressing unemployment through its Rossendale Works program. Developed in partnership with Active Lancashire and the Department for Work and Pensions, this employability initiative has been a lifeline for many individuals facing barriers to employment. By providing tailored support and opportunities, Rossendale Works has empowered countless residents, fostering a sense of hope and ambition. The program's recognition at the LGC Awards underscores its significant impact on improving lives and strengthening community resilience.

Award-Worthy Initiatives: Recognition and Aspirations

The dual shortlisting of Rossendale Borough Council at the LGC Awards is a remarkable achievement that highlights the council's innovative approach to tackling contemporary challenges. These initiatives are not merely projects but embody the council's vision for a sustainable and inclusive future. The recognition serves as a motivational force, propelling the council and its partners to continue their efforts in making Rossendale a model borough. With aspirations to roll out the Check Before You Chuck initiative across the borough, which currently grapples with one of the lowest recycling rates in the county, the council is on a mission to rewrite the narrative, one sustainable step at a time.

In the grand tapestry of local governance and community development, Rossendale Borough Council's innovative projects stand out as shining examples of what can be achieved when environmental sustainability and social welfare are placed at the heart of policy-making. The council's journey, marked by these two prestigious LGC Award nominations, is a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration for communities far and wide.