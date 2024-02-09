In a compelling union of art, history, and culture, Miles College and the Fairfield Black Arts Collaborative (FBAC) are set to unveil 'Roots and Renaissance: An African American Journey Through Art'. This powerful exhibition, featuring the works of 24 local Black artists, will take visitors on a captivating journey through the African American experience, from its roots to the present day.

A Symphony of Art and Heritage

The 'Roots and Renaissance' exhibition, opening on February 11, 2024, will be housed in the newly established space on the first floor of the C.A. Kirkendoll Learning Resource Center at Miles College. The artworks, ranging from paintings and photographs to constructions, will explore the rich tapestry of African American history and culture, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience.

Each piece in the collection tells a story, a testament to the resilience, creativity, and indomitable spirit of the African American community. The exhibition is not just an art show; it's a celebration of heritage, a tribute to the past, and a beacon of hope for the future.

Empowering the Community

Beyond its artistic and historical significance, 'Roots and Renaissance' aims to make a tangible difference in the local community. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the artworks will be donated to Fairfield High School, supporting the education and empowerment of the next generation of African American leaders.

"This exhibition is about more than just showcasing incredible art," says Dr. Bobbie Knight, President of Miles College. "It's about celebrating our heritage, empowering our community, and inspiring our students."

Building Bridges, Fostering Unity

The collaboration between Miles College and the Fairfield Black Arts Collaborative is more than a partnership; it's a statement of unity and solidarity. By working together, these two institutions are not only promoting the arts but also strengthening the bonds within the Fairfield community.

The 'Roots and Renaissance' exhibition is a testament to this shared vision. It's an invitation to the broader Fairfield community to engage with the college, to learn, to be inspired, and to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the African American community.

As Dr. Knight explains, "This exhibition is a bridge, connecting Miles College with the wider Fairfield community. We hope it will inspire dialogue, foster understanding, and promote unity."

The 'Roots and Renaissance' exhibition will run from February 11 to May 10, 2024. It's an opportunity not to be missed, a chance to explore the African American journey through the lens of art, and to celebrate the power of creativity, heritage, and community.

As the exhibition opens its doors, it carries with it the hopes and dreams of the African American community, the aspirations of the students at Miles College, and the spirit of unity fostered by this remarkable collaboration.

In the words of FBAC Director Tina Williams, "This is more than an exhibition. It's a journey through history, a celebration of culture, and a testament to the power of art to inspire, to educate, and to bring people together."

With its captivating narrative and powerful message, 'Roots and Renaissance: An African American Journey Through Art' is set to leave a lasting impact on all who visit, reinforcing the importance of art, heritage, and unity in shaping our collective future.