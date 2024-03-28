Rooke Site and Monument Plaza Development Plans Greenlit by DPC, Promising Major Urban Revamp

On the 27th of March 2024, a significant stride was taken in Gibraltar's urban development landscape as the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) granted outline planning permission for revised plans at the former HMS Rooke site. Alongside, full planning permission was accorded to the Monument Place and Monument Plaza projects, following the outline permission awarded in June 2023. This development marks a pivotal moment, promising to transform the area into a vibrant mix of residential, commercial, and leisure spaces.

Revitalizing Rooke: A Closer Look at the Plans

Carlton Properties, the developers behind the ambitious project, have made notable modifications to their initial proposal, aiming for a more community-focused development. The revised plans include a mixed-use development featuring residential units, commercial spaces, retail outlets, a park, an open-air theatre, and padel courts. A significant change is the more gradual increase in height from street level and a 45% reduction in parking spaces. Moreover, the plans incorporate the re-exposure of the Number Four dock, envisaging it as a communal space adorned with a tropical garden. The DPC members, including Claire Montado from the Heritage Trust, welcomed these changes, anticipating the discovery of artefacts of interest upon excavation.

Monument Place and Plaza: Achieving Consensus

The Monument Place and Plaza projects also made headlines with their unanimous approval for full planning permission. Previously met with objections from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission regarding alterations to the cross of sacrifice monument, the developer successfully negotiated an agreement, paving the way for the project's advancement. Additionally, the development will feature the new Gibraltar college behind the monument and has swapped out proposed padel courts for a pickleball court, adhering to the community's evolving recreational needs. The developer's commitment to incorporating passive environmental measures into the design was also highlighted during the DPC meeting.

Implications and Future Outlook

The granting of planning permissions for these major developments signifies a transformative phase for Gibraltar's urban fabric. By reimagining the use of the historic HMS Rooke site and enhancing the Monument Plaza area, these projects aim to create a harmonious blend of history, community, and sustainability. As construction plans move forward, the anticipated reinvigoration of these areas is set to contribute significantly to Gibraltar's landscape, promising a future where history and modernity coexist seamlessly. The successful negotiation with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the adoption of green initiatives further underscore the projects' commitment to respectful and sustainable development.