Rochester Veterans Outreach Center Champions Enhanced Care, Honors Fireman Steve Preston

Local leaders at the Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) in Rochester, New York, convened at the State of Agency Legislative Breakfast to deliberate on the future of veteran care and to pay tribute to Steve Preston, a revered fireman, by announcing a new peer support center in his name.

This gathering underscored the ongoing efforts to provide veterans with the resources and recognition they deserve, highlighting both achievements and challenges faced in 2023.

Advocating for Veteran Care

During the event, Laura Heltz, the Executive Director of the Veterans Outreach Center, highlighted the mission's core: enabling veterans to access deserved benefits, particularly in healthcare. Heltz stressed that barriers extend beyond physical access, touching on systemic issues that hinder veterans from receiving adequate support.

The dialogue opened up a broader conversation about the necessity for legislative backing to amplify the center's capacity to serve those who have served the country.

In a poignant segment of the breakfast, leaders unveiled plans for a new peer support center named in honor of Steve Preston, a local fireman whose passing in December left a void in the community. This initiative represents the VOC's commitment to enhancing mental health and support services for veterans, recognizing the critical role of peer support in navigating post-service challenges. The center aims to be a beacon of hope and solidarity, embodying Preston's legacy of service and camaraderie.

Legislative Plea for Support

The gathering also served as a platform for VOC leaders to directly address legislators, urging them to allocate more resources and support for veteran services. The call to action was clear: to bridge the gap between the services currently provided and the growing needs of the veteran community. By fostering a collaborative relationship with policymakers, the VOC aims to secure a sustainable future for veteran care initiatives, ensuring that those who have served are not left behind.

As the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester continues to champion the cause of veterans, the establishment of the Steve Preston Peer Center marks a significant step forward in their mission. Yet, the call for enhanced legislative support underscores the ongoing journey towards achieving comprehensive care for all veterans.