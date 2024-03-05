Rochester Mourns Loss of Visionary Leader Howard 'Chub' Stewart at 93

Howard "Chub" Stewart, a pivotal figure in Rochester, MN's business and community development, has passed away at 93, leaving a legacy of leadership and innovation that transformed the city. Stewart, whose career spanned from being one of the first IBM employees in Rochester to a respected county commissioner, played a crucial role in attracting Western Digital and supporting local sports, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

Advertisment

From IBM to Community Pillar

Stewart's journey began at IBM in 1956, marking the dawn of the city's technological era. His 15-year stint with the company culminated as the site operations manager, laying the groundwork for Rochester's future as a tech hub. Post-IBM, Stewart's vision led him to the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, where his efforts were instrumental in bringing Western Digital to the city, mitigating the impact of IBM's workforce downsizing. His leadership extended beyond business, playing pivotal roles in the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Rochester Area Foundation.

Championing Amateur Sports

Advertisment

Stewart's involvement in sports was profound, focusing on enhancing Rochester's reputation as a center for amateur sports. His accomplishments include securing funding for the Rochester Community and Technical College Fieldhouse and the Rochester National Volleyball Center. Stewart's dedication to sports also saw him chair the Minnesota Star of the North Games, and serve as president of both the Rochester Amateur Sports Commission and the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission, fostering a vibrant sports culture in Rochester.

Legacy and Farewell

Stewart is survived by his wife and five children, who are planning a private memorial service at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston. His departure marks the end of an era for Rochester, but his contributions to the city's business landscape, community welfare, and sports infrastructure will continue to be felt for generations. Stewart's life and work embody the spirit of dedication and vision, inspiring future leaders to commit to the betterment of their communities.

As Rochester bids farewell to one of its most influential sons, the community reflects on the enduring impact of Stewart's decades of service. His legacy prompts a contemplation of the values of leadership, foresight, and community engagement, offering lessons that remain relevant as Rochester continues to evolve and grow.